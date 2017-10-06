Wyoming school district apologizes for Trump answer on quiz
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Wyo. — Some parents in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, are upset that "shooting at (President Donald) Trump" was offered as a possible answer on a multiple-choice, online English test.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2ku7SgM) that the Jackson Hole High School quiz has since been taken down.
Teton County School District officials apologized and say they take threats of any kind seriously.
The quiz involved George Orwell's 1945 novel "Animal Farm" and asked why a character in the book orders that a gun be fired.
Parent Jim McCollum says he was surprised when his son, a junior, came home and showed him a screenshot of the quiz.
McCollum says the potential answer on Trump was completely out of line.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs