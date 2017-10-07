3 arrested during protest at Virginia University event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people have been arrested following a protest during a bicentennial celebration at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The star-studded Friday night show featured performances by Leslie Odom Jr., the star of Broadway's "Hamilton" and the Goo Goo Dolls.

The Daily Progress reports that as journalist Katie Couric, a university alumna, was introducing the next act, three activists climbed in front of a screen. They unfurled a banner that read, "200 years of white supremacy."

TV station WVIR reports the three were UVA students who were arrested for trespassing.