3 charged in mysterious, failed attack on Paris building
PARIS — Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris
A judicial official said on Saturday that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. The official wasn't authorized to speak on the record in an ongoing investigation.
Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said at a Friday news conference that investigators have yet to find a "logical explanation" for why the building was targeted.
Two of three men, identified as Aymen B. and Amine A., are among thousands on a list for radicalization. Aymen B.'s cousin, Samy B., also was charged.
All were held for attempted murder linked to a terrorist enterprise and transporting explosives.
