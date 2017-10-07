After bombshell Weinstein revelations, many ask, 'Why now'?
NEW YORK — Gretchen Carlson says courage can be contagious, and that is one reason sexual harassment allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein came to light this week.
Carlson's allegations of harassment against former Fox CEO Roger Ailes led to his downfall, and the numerous accusations
Carlson and others says a shift is happening, slowly, and women are deciding it's worth it to speak out when mistreated by powerful men.
Weinstein, meanwhile, is on indefinite leave from his company pending an independent investigation into the harassment claims detailed in The New York Times.
