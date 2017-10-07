Egypt welcomes lifting of US sanctions on Sudan

CAIRO — Egypt has welcomed a U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Sudan despite Cairo's tense ties with Khartoum over a border dispute.

Egypt's endorsement of the U.S. move came in a Saturday statement by its foreign ministry.

The Trump administration earlier this week lifted the decades-long sanctions, arguing that Sudan is making progress in areas of concern, including improving humanitarian access.

Sudan remains designated by Washington as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Sudan has previously accused Egypt of opposing the lifting of U.N. sanctions on Sudan over the conflict in its western Darfur region. Cairo denies the charge.