Evaluation ordered for man charged with killing roommate
A
A
Share via Email
DANBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut man charged with sexually assaulting and fatally beating his 55-year-old female roommate in May has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
The News-Times reports 32-year-old Steven Flood's attorney requested the evaluation Friday in Danbury based on Flood's medical records and conversations with Flood.
Flood faces felony murder, first-degree sexual assault and other charges in the death of Susan Guido, who was found beaten to death in the New Fairfield home they rented together.
Court documents show Flood told police he repeatedly stomped on Flood's head before sexually assaulting her.
Police say they found Flood camping in woods near the Massachusetts border several days after Guido's death.
Court records show Flood had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder at the time of the slaying.
___
Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police