Florida native was 4th US soldier killed in Niger ambush
WASHINGTON —
The American soldier is 25-year-old Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida. Johnson was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The military says his body was found Friday after an extensive search. The bodies of the three other U.S. troops were recovered shortly after Wednesday's attack, which also killed four Niger military members.
The U.S. and Niger forces were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed.
U.S. special operations forces have been working with Niger's military in the fight extremists in the African region.
