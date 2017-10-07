Kin say woman killed after packing supplies for Puerto Rico

NEW YORK — Family members say an 82-year-old New York City woman killed in a hit-and-run crash had just finished packing supplies for relatives in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

The New York Daily News reports Hilda Arocho of the Bronx was killed Friday night.

The newspaper says witnesses reported seeing the driver of a white van stop and look at the woman. He then made a phone call before fleeing on foot.

Arocho was crossing the street to her daughter's home when the she was struck.

She died from her injuries at Jacobi Medical Center.

Relatives say she had been preparing relief packages for her sisters, brothers and cousins in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.

Arocho was one of 16 siblings, and immigrated to the United States at the age of 16.

___