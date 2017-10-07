Miss Wheelchair World in Warsaw seeks to change attitudes

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish organization had held the first international edition of a beauty pageant for women in wheelchairs in an effort to change people's perceptions about people with disabilities.

A woman from Belarus was the winner of the Miss Wheelchair World in Warsaw on Saturday evening. The first runner-up was from South Africa and the second runner-up from Poland.

The event was organized by the Only One Foundation, which was founded by two disabled women seeking to break down barriers limiting disabled people. After four editions of Miss Poland Wheelchair, the pageant on Saturday marked an effort to go global.

The organization says that every woman in a wheelchair has the right "to be whoever she wants and to feel beautiful."