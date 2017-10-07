Mourners pay tearful tribute to Vegas victim who saved wife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Friends, relatives and an outpouring of grievers have gathered in California to celebrate the life of a man who died shielding his wife during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

More than 800 people packed a Bakersfield church to Jack Beaton, who was in Las Vegas last Sunday to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary at a country music festival.

Beaton's memorial service was among the first held for the 58 people killed when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from a casino hotel room across the street from the festival.

The community of Bakersfield was home to several of those killed or injured in the attack.