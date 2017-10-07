Mourners pay tearful tribute to Vegas victim who saved wife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Friends, relatives and an outpouring of grievers have gathered in California to celebrate the life of a man who died shielding his wife during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
More than 800 people packed a Bakersfield church to Jack Beaton, who was in Las Vegas last Sunday to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary at a country music festival.
Beaton's memorial service was among the first held for the 58 people killed when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from a casino hotel room across the street from the festival.
The community of Bakersfield was home to several of those killed or injured in the attack.
When gunfire rang out, Beaton covered his wife's body with his own, told her he loved her and then went limp.
