New flights offered to Philadelphia from Des Moines, Omaha
DES MOINES, Iowa — Air
American Airlines announced this week that it will add new routes from Des Moines International Airport and Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Philadelphia International Airport.
The twice-daily flights will begin May 4.
Philadelphia International Airport is a hub for American, with many flights to countries around Europe.
Frontier Airlines also announced last week it would offer a nonstop flight four times a week from Omaha to Philadelphia, starting April 9.
