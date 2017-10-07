Norwegians won't cause landslide in unstable mountain
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities say they won't try to provoke a landslide by pumping water onto a mountain where a major shift in the rock has been occurring.
Lars Harald Blikra of Norway's Water Resources and Energy Directorate says snowfalls and below-freezing temperatures had reduced the risk of rockslide after which the agency said it would stop pumping water onto the Mannen mountain, 350
But Blikra said Saturday that the landslide alert level was kept at its highest and Thursday's evacuation of 11 people living in nearby houses who were protectively moved was maintained.
Blikra said movements in the rock of up to 10
