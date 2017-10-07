Oklahoma judge again overturns medical abortion restriction
A
A
Share via Email
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys say an Oklahoma judge has again overturned a state law restricting a woman's access to drug-induced abortions.
Attorney Autumn Katz with the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says Friday's ruling by Oklahoma County District Judge Patricia Parrish overturns a 2014 state law that banned "off-label" use of medication used for abortions.
The state Supreme Court in 2016 overturned a previous ruling from Parrish and sent the case back to her, saying the law still could be unconstitutional on other grounds.
Katz says Parrish's new ruling notes that the Federal Drug Administration has updated the label for the drug to include it for use in medical abortions.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and the governor's office said they're disappointed. Hunter said he will again appeal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
'The extra mile': Barber finds creative way to give young client with autism a haircut