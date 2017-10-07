Patrick Dempsey returns to home state for cancer fundraiser
LEWISTON, Maine — Actor Patrick Dempsey is back in his home state for a cancer fundraiser.
Dempsey created the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer
He was inspired by his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014.
Dempsey opened the two-day event that started Saturday with 10K and 5K runs, along with a two-day ride. Cyclists on Sunday will participate in road races ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles.
Dempsey became widely known as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on TV's "Grey's Anatomy." After leaving the show, he went to London to film "Bridget Jones's Baby." He's currently filming a 10-part adaption of the
