Patrick Dempsey returns to home state for cancer fundraiser

LEWISTON, Maine — Actor Patrick Dempsey is back in his home state for a cancer fundraiser.

Dempsey created the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer centre created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was inspired by his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014.

Dempsey opened the two-day event that started Saturday with 10K and 5K runs, along with a two-day ride. Cyclists on Sunday will participate in road races ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles.