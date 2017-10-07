Poles hold national prayer for peace at borders and sea
A
A
Share via Email
GDANSK, Poland — Polish Catholics are holding rosaries and praying together at hundreds of locations along Poland's 3,
The unusual event called "Rosary on the Borders" was organized by lay Catholics but has also been endorsed by Polish church authorities, with 320 churches from 22 dioceses holding special services on Saturday.
The event is seen by many to have an anti-Muslim agenda because organizers say it commemorates the huge 16th-century naval battle of Lepanto, when a Christian alliance defeated Ottoman Empire forces on the Ionian Sea.
While organizers insist the prayers are not directed against any group, some participants cited fears of Islam among their reasons for praying at the border, many
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization
-
'The extra mile': Barber finds creative way to give young client with autism a haircut
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line