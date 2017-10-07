Police probe letter calling on day care to fire black worker

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Police are investigating an anonymous letter calling on a Pennsylvania day care centre to fire a black worker because of her skin colour .

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the Bridge 2 Creative Leaning Center in Whitehall Township received an envelope Tuesday containing letters addressed to the owner and a worker. The anonymous author purported to be a parent and suggested firing an unnamed worker because of her skin colour .

Township police chief Michael Marks said he has never seen a letter so offensive in his 20 years of police work, and whoever sent it could face harassment and ethnic intimidation charges.