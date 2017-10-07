Russia ambassador says Ukraine key to improved relations

SALT LAKE CITY — The new U.S. ambassador to Russia says restoring Ukrainian sovereignty and dealing with North Korea are key to improving relations between the two countries.

Jon Huntsman also said Saturday that many believe Russia wants to undermine American democracy amid investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The former Utah governor spoke after he was ceremonially sworn into his new office by his successor, Gov. Gary Herbert.

The ceremony requested by Huntsman attracted a hometown audience of heavy-hitters, including Sen. Orrin Hatch, Rep. Mia Love and the new ambassador's father, billionaire industrialist Jon Huntsman Sr.