News / World

Russian-inspired party aims to revitalize Cyprus politics

Belarussian Ivan Mikhnevich vice president of a new political party talks during an interview in capital Nicosia in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Mikhnevich says the Russian Cypriots who inspired the movement aim to mold Cyprus into a progressive European nation that rids itself of an antiquated, corruption-nurturing political system. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Belarussian Ivan Mikhnevich vice president of a new political party talks during an interview in capital Nicosia in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Mikhnevich says the Russian Cypriots who inspired the movement aim to mold Cyprus into a progressive European nation that rids itself of an antiquated, corruption-nurturing political system. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The vice-president of a new political party in Cyprus says Russian Cypriots who inspired the creation of the movement want to mould the country into a progressive European nation.

Belarusian Ivan Mikhnevich, who holds Cypriot citizenship, said the "I the Citizen" party seeks to keep the island's politics on a centrist trajectory after its founders saw political discourse drifting toward the "ultra-right and left."

Mikhnevich, who is a co-founder of the international game developer Wargaming, said "I the Citizen" is primarily a Cypriot party not intent on protecting the interests of Russians living in Cyprus.

He said the party isn't considering fielding a candidate in Cyprus' presidential election in January, but setting its sights on the 2021 parliamentary elections.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular