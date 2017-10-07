Russian-inspired party aims to revitalize Cyprus politics
NICOSIA, Cyprus — The
Belarusian Ivan Mikhnevich, who holds Cypriot citizenship, said the "I the Citizen" party seeks to keep the island's politics on a centrist trajectory after its founders saw political discourse drifting toward the "ultra-right and left."
Mikhnevich, who is a co-founder of the international game developer Wargaming, said "I the Citizen" is primarily a Cypriot party not intent on protecting the interests of Russians living in Cyprus.
He said the party isn't considering fielding a candidate in Cyprus' presidential election in January, but setting its sights on the 2021 parliamentary elections.