Serbian defence minister praises convicted war criminal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's
The remarks by
"The time of shame is gone. It's time for a quiet pride," Vulin said in the central Serbian town of Nis.
He was flanked by former Gen. Vladimir Lazarevic, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a U.N. war crimes tribunal for atrocities committed by Serb troops in Kosovo during NATO's bombardment, which stopped the crackdown.
Lazarevic, the commander of Serb troops during the Kosovo war that left some 10,000 people dead and thousands homeless, was released from prison after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
Vulin said Lazarevic and other Serb soldiers who fought in Kosovo "have the reason to be marked as the best among the best and the bravest among the brave."
Moscow has backed Belgrade's bid to maintain its claim over Kosovo — a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008 with the support of Washington and its allies.
Serbia has never recognized the independence of Kosovo.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
'The extra mile': Barber finds creative way to give young client with autism a haircut