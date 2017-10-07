Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — Although it's not a kingdom now, Serbia has hosted a wedding for dethroned royals.

Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, married Danica Marinkovic on Saturday in a ceremony at Belgrade's main cathedral.

The wedding was performed by the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, and attended by many public figures. Dozens gathered outside the church on a sunny but chilly autumn day.

Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne. The royal family ruled Yugoslavia until communists took power after World War II and abolished the monarchy. Exiled during WWII, the family returned to Serbia after 2000.