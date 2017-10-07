The Latest: Hurricane Nate moving fast over Gulf of Mexico
MEXICO CITY — The Latest on Hurricane Nate (all times local):
4:18 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly moving over the central Gulf of Mexico.
and Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.
Mississippi's government said it would open 11 evacuation shelters in areas away from the immediate coast, with buses available for people who can't drive.
1:15 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate is heading toward the central Gulf of Mexico and is likely to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.
