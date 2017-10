The Latest: London mayor: Some injured in museum car crash

LONDON — The Latest on a car that hit pedestrians outside of London's Natural History Museum (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has tweeted that "a number of people" have been injured in an incident involving a car in the city's museum area.

He said "details are still emerging" about the incident Saturday and that he is in close contact with Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, who plays a lead role in the police's counter-terrorism operation.

Officials have not released details about the severity and the number of the injuries.

London police have not said if this incident is related to terrorism.

___

3: 30 p.m.

British emergency services raced to London's Natural History Museum after a car struck pedestrians Saturday outside the building. Police said a number of people were injured and one person was detained at the scene.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians, including international tourists.

Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum. Witness Katie Craine said she was coming out of the museum when she saw a man in handcuffs pinned down by police near a damaged car.

She says "he looked really proud of himself ... he was laughing."

British officials, however, have not classified the incident as a terrorist act.

___

3:15 p.m

The London Ambulance Service was tending to the injured outside the Natural History Museum after a car hit pedestrians on the busy street in front of the museum. There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.

Shopkeepers in the immediate area were told to evacuate and police established a large security cordon around the area minutes after the incident, closing some roads. Police helicopters circled the scene overhead.

Police said they are working to establish the circumstances of the crash and more information will be provided once details are clear.

The Natural History Museum tweeted that there had been a "serious incident" outside the museum, which is located near the world famous Victoria and Albert Museum and other attractions.