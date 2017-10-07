Trial in Bundy standoff postponed due to Las Vegas shooting
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A federal judge has agreed to postpone the trial of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy and others in a 2014 armed standoff because of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Bundy and others are accused of enlisting a self-styled militia to prevent federal agents from removing Bundy's cattle from federal land in Nevada.
Also Friday, defendant Pete Santilli of Cincinnati pleading guilty to conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. Prosecutors say the 52-year-old faces up to six years in prison when sentenced Jan. 11.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
'The extra mile': Barber finds creative way to give young client with autism a haircut
-
From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization