Trial in Bundy standoff postponed due to Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS — A federal judge has agreed to postpone the trial of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy and others in a 2014 armed standoff because of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Defence attorneys argued that the attack would cast a shadow over the trial, which was set to start Tuesday. On Friday, the judge rescheduled it for Oct. 30.

Bundy and others are accused of enlisting a self-styled militia to prevent federal agents from removing Bundy's cattle from federal land in Nevada.