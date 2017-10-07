Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to
Trump tweets that he called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Friday. The president says the Obama health law "is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!"
There's no immediate word from Schumer about Trump's tweets.
The president has suggested that he'd be open to negotiating with Democrats on health care.
But there've been no clear signs of a compromise between Republicans who've wanted to scrap the Affordable Care Act since it became law in 2010, and Democrats who want to protect it.
