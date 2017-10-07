Vice-President Pence plans California fundraising visit
LOS ANGELES —
Pence is set to arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday for an evening reception. He's planning to raise money and talk about tax reform during a three-day trip in the state.
The Orange County Register says (http://bit.ly/2yykHwR ) that includes a Monday luncheon in wealthy Newport Beach, with tickets starting at $2,700 each.
California is a majority Democratic state that soundly rejected Donald Trump in the presidential election and has firmly opposed the administration's immigration policy. Trump hasn't visited since he won office.
But California also has several GOP Congressional members who are Democratic targets.
Pence's events could raise several million dollars for the GOP.
