Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he may shuffle Cabinet next week

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's president says he may reshuffle his Cabinet next week as criticism intensifies around a deputy long viewed as his successor.

President Robert Mugabe spoke at a youth meeting Saturday. The world's oldest head of state rarely changes his Cabinet. The focus is on one of Zimbabwe's vice-presidents , Emmerson Mnangagwa, accused of leading a faction angling for power.

Mnangagwa had been a close Mugabe ally since the 1970s war of independence from white minority rule. But Mugabe's wife, Grace, on Thursday described him as "nothing."

Mnangagwa was appointed in 2014. Predecessor Joice Mujuru was fired and accused of plotting to oust the president.

The 93-year-old Mugabe plans to contest elections next year, saying he aims to rule for life.