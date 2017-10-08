Despite high hopes, hot weather dulls fall foliage season
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tour buses continue to pack into a maple sugar farm on the outskirts of Vermont's capital during the first week of October, the peak of foliage season for
While the leaf-peepers are here, mountainside-covering
Surveying the landscape from behind his business, Morse Farm Sugarworks owner Burr Morse spots pockets of
"I think there's still a chance we're going to see more
"I'm discouraged for the people who put all the money into
It's a lament that is being repeated across northern New England, an area that thrives on foliage tourists during late September and October. The muted
For longtime foliage watchers in northern New England, peak foliage is something to be savored, like the intensity of a fine wine, with the
"I am not going to try to kid Vermonters, that's for sure," said Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, who monitors foliage with a professional eye during the season.
In a terse statement issued Wednesday by the department, Snyder said still-green foliage in parts of the state could yet show intense
The central New Hampshire town of Warner was having its annual fall foliage festival this weekend, complete with a family dance, a lobster and chicken barbecue and a parade.
Deb Moore, who owns The Foothills Restaurant in Warner, said she didn't think the subdued
"I think with the gorgeous weather you can't really complain too much," Moore said. "We know what's around the corner."
Still, in New Hampshire, state tourism officials have predicted all-time highs for visitors and spending this season.
In northern Maine, the season would usually peak by this time, but appears to be lagging there too, said Gale Ross, the state's fall foliage spokeswoman. The rest of Maine usually sees a progression of
"It appears the progression of
No one wants to call the foliage season a bust and each year is different. Snyder said that
"It's going to happen this year, but it's going to happen at different times and different places," said Paul Schaberg, a plant physiologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture who has studied Vermont's foliage for almost 30 years. "In my opinion, part of the fun of leaf-peeping is that adventure of looking for where the
The opinions of his visitors are mixed.
"The
"When we made plans to do this fall
"The
__________
Associated Press reporters Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.
