Egypt's UNESCO candidate not qualified, says rights lawyer

CAIRO — A top Egyptian rights lawyer says the country's candidate for UNESCO's top job is not qualified for the post because of her silence and "sometimes complicity" in the government's repressive policies.

Gamal Eid, head of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, said on Sunday that he had sought in vain to enlist Moushira Khattab's help after security agents stormed three of six libraries he set up in poor neighbourhoods with prize money from a rights award he won.

After promising to help, Khattab told him the courts would have the final say on the matter, a stance later repeated by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Eid said there was no court case on the closures.