Grants available to preserve Massachusetts' military history
BOSTON — State Secretary William Galvin has announced a new round of funding for matching grants to preserve objects, sites and document collections significant to the history and experiences of Massachusetts military veterans.
The program— an extension of grants awarded by the Massachusetts Sesquicentennial Commission of the American Civil War — is open to Massachusetts municipalities and
Grants provide state matching funds of up to 50
Eligible projects may include the renovation, rehabilitation, restoration or enhancement of existing monuments or memorials relevant to military encounters and veterans. Proposals to construct new markers for historically significant sites will also be considered.
