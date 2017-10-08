Houston police chief on gun control: If not now, then when?
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says inaction on gun control has "failed thousands of families" and is urging people to take a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas a week ago.
Acevedo tweeted Sunday: "When will we stand up and say enough?"
He says he has "spoken out against gun violence," and that everyone else should too, asking: "If not now, then when?"
In a follow-up tweet, the chief, who has long advocated stricter gun control, chastised those who say it's too soon after the Las Vegas shootings to open such a discussion. Instead, Acevedo says it's too late.
He says: "We've failed thousands of families, of all ages, races and faith. Stand up and be heard."
