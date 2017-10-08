Indonesia police arrest 58 in raid on Jakarta gay sauna

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police say they arrested 58 men, including several foreigners, in a raid of a gay sauna in Indonesia's capital.

Police spokesman Argo Yuwono says Friday's raid in downtown Jakarta will lead to seven people being charged under Indonesia's pornography law, including the sauna's owner and staffers. He said Sunday that the other 51 men will be released if they are found to not be criminals or carrying drugs.

The maximum penalty for those found guilty of pornography charges is 10 years in prison.