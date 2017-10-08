Istanbul charging Amnesty Turkey chief, 10 others for terror

ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says the Istanbul prosecutor's office is charging Amnesty International's Turkey chief and ten others for belonging to and aiding terror groups.

The Anadolu news agency said officials completed an investigation into the 11 human rights activists, who are now pending trial.

Police detained the activists during a workshop on digital security at a hotel near Istanbul in July. Eight people, including German Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi, were arrested. Three others were detained but released pending trial.