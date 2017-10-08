It's not independence, but Syria's Kurds entrench self-rule

BEIRUT — Iraq's Kurds have sparked confrontation with their drive for independence. But Kurds in Syria are making major advances toward their more modest goal, entrenching their self-rule.

Their forces hold nearly a quarter of Syria's territory and they have a powerful alliance with the United States. They also just held local elections with the aim of eventually forming a regional parliament.

They have established themselves as a player that Syria's government will have to reckon with in a post-war future.