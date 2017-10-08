Italian, Swiss journalists among 3 detained in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — A Venezuelan journalists association says the country's National Guard has detained three journalists who were reporting on a prison. They include an Italian and a Swiss citizen.
The National Press Workers Union says on its Twitter feed that it's not sure why Roberto di Matteo of Italy, Filippo Rossi of Switzerland and Jesus Medina were detained on Friday. It says they were having a court hearing on Sunday.
The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a Swiss citizen was arrested, but said it couldn't give more details. Venezuelan officials had made no comment.
