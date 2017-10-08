Jury convicts activist who targeted North Dakota pipeline

CAVALIER, N.D. — A North Dakota jury has convicted an environmental activist who targeted an oil pipeline a year ago.

The Pembina (PEM'-buh-nuh) County jury found Michael Foster of Seattle guilty Friday of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, criminal mischief and trespass. Foster was acquitted of reckless endangerment.

Foster's actions were part of a broader four-state effort last October to draw attention to climate change. Foster did not deny using a bolt cutter to get through a chain link fence so he could turn the pipeline's shut-off valve. He contended his law-breaking was in the public's interest.

Samuel Jessup of Winooski, Vermont, who filmed Foster's protest, also stood trial and was convicted of conspiracy.