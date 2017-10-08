Jury convicts activist who targeted North Dakota pipeline
CAVALIER, N.D. — A North Dakota jury has convicted an environmental activist who targeted an oil pipeline a year ago.
The Pembina (PEM'-buh-nuh) County jury found Michael Foster of Seattle guilty Friday of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, criminal mischief and trespass. Foster was acquitted of reckless endangerment.
Foster's actions were part of a broader four-state effort last October to draw attention to climate change. Foster did not deny using a bolt cutter to get through a chain link fence so he could turn the pipeline's shut-off valve. He contended his law-breaking was in the public's interest.
Samuel Jessup of Winooski, Vermont, who filmed Foster's protest, also stood trial and was convicted of conspiracy.
Sentencing for both men is scheduled for Jan. 18. Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
