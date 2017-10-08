Maine man dies after fireworks shell he lit explodes

SABATTUS, Maine — A Maine man has died after a fireworks shell he lit exploded.

The state fire marshal's office says 57-year-old Timothy Whitney Sr., of Lewiston, died Sunday at a hospital.

Fire investigators say the fireworks shell was set into a cement cinder block outside of his son's home in Sabattus. The fireworks exploded, sending pieces of cement into two homes, about 140 feet (42 metres ) away. Authorities say Whitney was standing about 15 feet (4 metres ) away when several pieces of cement struck him.

Fire investigators say Whitney lit a type of fireworks shell that only is available to licensed fireworks operators, which he was not.