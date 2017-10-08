Police: At least 12 dead in capsizing of boat of Rohingya

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Police say at least 12 people have died after an overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized in the confluence of a river and the Bay of Bengal.

Local police official Mainuddin Khan said Monday the capsizing occurred near the Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar as the boat was moving toward Bangladesh late Sunday. Five of the dead were children.

He said up to 35 people were on board and eight of them survived. It was not exactly clear how many were missing.