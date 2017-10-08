Police investigating nonfatal shooting in Maryland Walmart
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting inside a Walmart store that left one man injured.
Howard County Police said in a news release Sunday that officers were called around midnight Saturday for a report of a fight with shots fired at a store in Ellicott City. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.
Police believe the victim went to a vehicle in the parking lot after he was shot, got a gun and fired "multiple retaliatory shots" toward the store. No one was hit by that gunfire, and he was taken to a hospital.
Witnesses told police that the suspect who fired the initial shots inside fled.
No charges have been filed, but an investigation is ongoing.
