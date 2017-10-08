Suspected US drone strike kills 5 al-Qaida fighters in Yemen
A
A
Share via Email
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni tribal leaders say a suspected U.S. drone strike has killed five alleged al-Qaida fighters in the country's central Marib province.
They say the men were
Yemen fell into chaos following its 2011 Arab Spring uprising that removed longtime autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh, now allied with Shiite rebels from the north who occupy much of the country and are fighting his successor. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels and Saleh's forces since March 2015.
Al-Qaida has taken advantage of the security breakdown to seize territory and expand operations in impoverished Yemen, which sits along strategic oil shipping routes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police