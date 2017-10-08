The Latest: Immigration demands linked to support for DACA

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Trump administration's immigration proposals (all times local):

The Trump administration has released a list of hard-line immigration priorities that threaten to derail efforts to protect from deportation hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

The demands include overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building President Donald Trump's promised wall along the southern border. Many are policies Democrats have explicitly said are off the table.

But Trump administration officials say the president will insist on their passage in exchange for supporting legislation that would extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

The White House legislative affairs director, Marc Shor, says the proposals are essential to mitigate the legal and economic consequences of any grants or status to DACA recipients.

Top congressional Democrats say the list is unreasonable and fails to represent any attempt at compromise.

