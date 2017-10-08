The Latest: Suspects arrive at lab where VX evidence held
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Latest on xxxxxxx (all times local):
9 a.m.
The two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader have arrived at a Malaysian laboratory under tight security to view evidence contaminated with the poison prosecutors say the women rubbed on Kim Jong Nam's face.
The evidence they are to view are samples of the women's clothing that will be formally submitted as evidence. Judges often visit crime scenes as part of trial proceedings in Malaysia.
A government chemist testified in the trial last week that he found VX in tests on the women's clothing. And another witnesses testified that acute VX poisoning was the cause of Kim's death.
7:30 a.m.
The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader enters its second week with the court moving temporarily to a high-security laboratory to view evidence contaminated with VX nerve agent.
The judge, prosecutors,
Such a move is not unusual in criminal cases in Malaysia, where judges often visit crime scenes.
After the lab visit,
Earlier witnesses have testified the chemical weapon was the cause of Kim Jong Nam's death.
