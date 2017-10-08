UK's May says she is 'resilient' amid threats to leadership

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she is "resilient" despite a difficult speech at the Conservative Party conference and growing threats to her leadership.

She told the Sunday Times she would not hide from a challenge as senior party figures urged others to back her.

Her conference speech on Wednesday was interrupted by a heckler, marred by a persistent cough and a set that started to fail during her talk when letters fell off a party slogan.

She denied reports that she cried after the speech.

"One minute journalists are accusing me of being an ice maiden or a robot, then they claim I'm a weeping woman in dire need of a good night's sleep," she said.