Woman says Cleveland officer slammed her to the ground
CLEVELAND — A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the sergeant choked her and slammed her to the ground.
Cleveland.com reports 18-year-old Angelina Martinez, of Lakewood, says she thought she was going to die when Sgt. Christopher Graham picked her up by the throat and threw her to the pavement Sept. 12.
Graham was charged Thursday with
The Cleveland Fraternal Order of Police president says the union stands by Graham and will provide him the best
Graham has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of his criminal case.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
