10 Things to Know for Today

1. TRUMP TIES DEMANDS TO 'DREAMERS'

The president says his hardline immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many brought to the country illegally.

2. WHY LARGE-SCALE BREACH AT VEGAS AIRPORT CAUSES CONCERN

More than 300 fans fleeing gunfire during the mass shooting at an outdoor country music concert sought refuge at McCarran International Airport, exposing a security vulnerability.

3. DOWNFALL SWIFT FOR HOLLYWOOD MOGUL

Sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein spanned three decades, but it took only three days to topple the high-profile film producer from the company he co-created.

4. NATE SLOGS WAY ACROSS US EAST COAST

Now a tropical depression, the storm is dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states.

5. WHO WON NOBEL FOR ECONOMICS

Richard Thaler, 72, of the University of Chicago is honoured for his contributions to behavioural economics.

6. INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY GAINS MOMENTUM

Los Angeles recently became the biggest city yet to stop honouring Christopher Columbus, and some Italian-Americans are calling the move culturally insensitive.

7. HOW SCOTS FEEL ABOUT TRUMP BRAND

Feelings run from anger to praise in Scotland where losses keep piling up for the U.S. president's two golf clubs, AP learns.

8. WHAT JIMMY CARTER IS SAYING ABOUT SOUTH SUDAN

The war-torn country "should serve as an example" for other nations in the progress it is making in eradicating the debilitating parasite Guinea worm, the former U.S. president tells AP.

9. 'LORD, LET HER BE ALIVE'

A family in Tampa, Florida, pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case, finally getting an answer from police.

10. GOOD THING FOR YANKEES AARON JUDGE IS 6-FOOT-7