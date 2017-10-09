Alaska's popular reindeer, Star, dies in owner's arms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A popular reindeer that could be seen walking the streets of downtown Anchorage has died at age 15.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2z72jrX ) that Star the reindeer died on Saturday.

A note posted on her pen by owner Albert Whitehead says Star died in his arms.

Whitehead took Star on a short walk, and she collapsed after returning home.

Whitehead says she spent her last days hanging out and eating her favourite treats, such as grapes and mini wheats.

Star was an Anchorage staple for both local residents and tourists. She was the sixth of a line of local pet reindeer, all females named Star, going back more than 50 years.

