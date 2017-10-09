Alaska's popular reindeer, Star, dies in owner's arms
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A popular reindeer that could be seen walking the streets of downtown Anchorage has died at age 15.
KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2z72jrX ) that Star the reindeer died on Saturday.
A note posted on her pen by owner Albert Whitehead says Star died in his arms.
Whitehead took Star on a short walk, and she collapsed after returning home.
Whitehead says she spent her last days hanging out and eating her
Star was an Anchorage staple for both local residents and tourists. She was the sixth of a line of local pet reindeer, all females named Star, going back more than 50 years.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist
-
Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb