Australia's High Court to consider fate of 7 lawmakers
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's prime minister says he is confident that government lawmakers will win a court challenge this week that threatens his administration's slender majority.
Seven High Court judges will decide whether seven lawmakers should be disqualified from Parliament because of a
The fate of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is most crucial to the government in an unprecedented political crisis.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday gave no indication of what his government would do if the court rules against any of the three ministers among the lawmakers under a cloud.
