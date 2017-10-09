Bosnian court acquits ex-Srebrenica commander of war crimes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnia's war crimes court has acquitted the wartime commander of Srebrenica, who was accused of committing atrocities during the 1992-95 Balkan conflict.

Naser Oric was accused of war crimes against three Serb prisoners of war who had been murdered in villages around Srebrenica in the early days of the conflict.

A panel of judges presiding over the trial, which opened in January 2016, ruled Monday the prosecution did not present evidence proving the case against Oric.

Oric is seen as a hero by many Muslim Bosniaks for his role in defending Srebrenica where some 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were massacred by Serb forces in 1995.