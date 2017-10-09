Charlottesville rally drew participants from 35 states

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states.

The New York-based Anti-Defamation League published its study Sunday.

The league said it was able to identify about 200 of the participants who descended on Charlottesville in August. The rally drew a massive counter-protest. Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed when she was hit by a car.

The analysis found that most participants came from the eastern U.S., but some came from as far as Alaska and Washington state.