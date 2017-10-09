Death toll in Brazilian day care centre fire rises to 11

SAO PAULO — Police say the death toll in a day care centre fire in southeastern Brazil has risen to 11.

The press office of the civil police in the state of Minas Gerais says a 5-year-old boy died Monday from injuries sustained in the blaze, which was started Thursday by a guard at the "Innocent People" day care centre in the city of Janauba.

Eight other children died as a result of the fire, along with a teacher and the guard himself.

Another 23 people are still being treated in hospitals, including 19 children.

The guard doused the centre with alcohol and set it alight.