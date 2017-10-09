Death toll in Brazilian day care centre fire rises to 11
SAO PAULO — Police say the death toll in a day care
The press office of the civil police in the state of Minas Gerais says a 5-year-old boy died Monday from injuries sustained in the blaze, which was started Thursday by a guard at the "Innocent People" day care
Eight other children died as a result of the fire, along with a teacher and the guard himself.
Another 23 people are still being treated in hospitals, including 19 children.
The guard doused the
Police say he was diagnosed with a mental illness in 2014, but does not appear to have received treatment.
