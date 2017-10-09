Family of black driver shot by white officer sues over death
CLEVELAND — The family of an unarmed black driver fatally shot by a white policeman in suburban Cleveland has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
It alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday the city of Euclid (YOO'-klihd) is responsible for policies and practices that led to Luke Stewart's March death, which inflamed the city's racial tensions.
Euclid police, the police union and Officer Matthew Rhodes haven't responded to messages seeking comment.
Rhodes says he responded to a report of a suspicious car, jumping inside as the just-awakened Stewart tried to drive away. Rhodes says he struggled with Stewart to control the moving car and then shot Stewart because he feared Stewart would crash it.
Autopsy results showed cocaine and other drugs in Stewart's system.
A grand jury declined to indict Rhodes.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
